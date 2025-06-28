Shefali Jariwala, known for ‘Kaanta Laga’, dies at 42

Shefali Jariwala, widely recognised for her breakout role in the early 2000s hit music video ‘Kaanta Laga’, has died at the age of 42.

According to initial reports, the actress suffered a cardiac arrest late on Friday night and was declared dead upon arrival at Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai.

Shefali Jariwala Dies. What Happened? Shefali was brought to the hospital by her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, accompanied by three other individuals. Sources at the hospital confirmed that she had already passed away before reaching the facility.

“Shefali had expired before she was brought in. Her husband and a few others accompanied the body,” said a member of the hospital’s reception staff.

While the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer referred queries to cardiologist Dr Vijay Lulla, the doctor declined to provide further details, citing confidentiality. Another medical professional from the hospital, Dr Sushant, confirmed the news and stated, “We are sending the body for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital.”

The sudden passing of the actress has come as a shock to the entertainment industry and her fans, many of whom remember her as a pop culture icon of the early 2000s. ‘Kaanta Laga’, a remix of a classic Hindi song, catapulted Shefali to instant fame and made her a household name.

In later years, she continued to make appearances in television and reality shows, including ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where she was praised for her honesty, inner strength, and candid discussions around mental health.

She used her platform to speak openly about her personal challenges, earning the admiration of fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Fans Mourn the Loss of the Actor Tributes have begun to pour in on social media, with fans expressing disbelief and sorrow at the sudden loss.

A person wrote, “It’s still hard to believe that she is no more (sic).” Another user commented, “Is it a prank or what?? Can’t believe this news! (sic).”

A third person wrote, “She was slaying just three days ago. life is becoming too unpredictable these days fr! (sic).”

Check out some more reactions:

Fans react to the news of Shefali's untimely passing.

Shefali Jariwala is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi. The couple often shared glimpses of their life together on social media, and their bond was celebrated by many fans.