Who is Shefali Jariwala’s husband? Everything to know about actor Parag Tyagi

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala passed away on Friday night. She was 42. She was found unconscious at her house in Mumbai when her husband Parag Tyagi brought her to Bellevue Hospital. Upon arrival, she was declared dead.

Shefali Jariwala's husband Reportedly, she suffered a cardiac arrest. However, the cause of her death is not officially revealed.

A video of Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital after Shefali's death has gone viral on social media.

Who is Parag Tyagi Parag Tyagi, Shefali Jariwala's husband is an actor.

The couple got married in August 2014. They participated in several reality shows like Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7.

Born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Parag is known for his work in the television and film industry. He is 49.

Parag Tyagi's career He made his debut in the TV industry as Vinod Karanjkar in Zee TV’s hit show Pavitra Rishta (2009-2014), featuring Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Parag gained popularity in the role of Brahmarakshas in the TV show Brahmarakshas (2016). He starred in shows like Kalash, Jodha Akbar, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kaala Teeka, Aghori and Naagin 5.

He also appeared in Bollywood films, including A Wednesday! (2008), Sarkar 3 (2017), Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi (2018) with Pawan Kalyan, and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).

Shefali and Parag's love story Parag Tyagi first met Shefali Jariwala at a mutual friend’s dinner party and instantly fell in love, as per multiple reports. It is believed that Shefali was initially hesitant to start a new relationship. However, Parag’s warmth and caring nature gradually won her heart.

The couple dated for nearly four years before tying the knot in 2014.

Parag Tyagi shared a close bond with Shefali. She stood by him during tough times, including his father's death in May 2020 during the peak COVID-19 rise in India.

Similarly, Tyagi also supported Shefali in her journey through epilepsy, mental health issues and more.

Shefali's death Meanwhile, Shefali's body has been taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post mortem.