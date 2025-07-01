Shefali Jariwala's friend talks about her last few moments: Ate dinner, even ‘pulse was on’ but ‘eyes were not opening'

Actress Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 night at the age of 42. Her friend, Pooja Ghai called it “heartwrenching” and revealed details about her final hours, stating she ate fine and her pulse was still on but eyes were not opening, according to Parag Tyagi, husband of Jariwala.

The actress took Vitamin C IV drip on that day, she shared in an interview with Vivek Lalwani, further saying that it was not safe and was usual in Dubai. Ghai stressed that Jariwala used to take care of herself considering she was well-being focussed.

What exactly happened? Ghai stated, "What happened exactly, that we'll know only after the post-mortem. What I have understood from family and Parag Tyagi is that there was this beautiful Satyanarayan ki pooja a day before. The house was still decorated when we brought Shefali for the last rites. She had regular dinner, and then she asked Parag to walk the dog. The moment he went down, the helper at home called him and said, ‘Didi ki tabiyat theek nahi hai (Shefali is not feeling well)’."

“The dog was very old, so Parag asked the helper to come down and take the dog. So he was waiting for the lift, and when the helper came, he went up. Parag said that the pulse was still on, her eyes were not opening, and she just had dead weight to her body. So he realised that something was definitely wrong and he took her to the hospital, but apparently when she was brought to the hospital, she was already dead,” she added.

Jariwala's mother was not well that day who informed of chest pain. Ghai, after talking to the doctor, gave medicines to her and left from there only after she fell asleep.

Parag admitted Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, however, she was pronounced dead at arrival. Early reports indicated the actor had suffered a cardiac arrest, though the precise cause of death remains undetermined. Police inquiries have excluded foul play, treating the incident as an accidental death, with initial findings suggesting a sudden drop in blood pressure. Further medical examinations are underway to establish the definitive cause.

"Her blood pressure dropped drastically and she began shivering, following which family members rushed her to hospital," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The news of Shefali Jariwala's death has startled Bollywood. Actor Priyanka Chopra mentioned she was "shook" after knowing about the incident.

Actor Varun Dhawan asked “sensitivity and respect” from paparazzi for documenting the family and friends' sorrow.