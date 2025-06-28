Shefali Jariwala's last Twitter post for ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla goes viral after death: ‘Thinking about you’

Shefali Jariwala's death has sent shockwaves among Bollywood fans. Amid this, many revisited her old posts on social media to fondly remember the actor-model who rose to fame with the music video Kaanta Laga. Amid this, her last post on X, formerly Twitter, ironically for late actor Sidharth Shukla has gone viral on the internet.

Shefali Jariwala's last post on Twitter Reportedly, Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla briefly dated for some time.

Shefali Jariwala who was more active on Instagram than on Twitter, shared her post on the micro-blogging site in September 2024.

She had shared a throwback picture of herself hugging Sidharth Shukla on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. In the caption, she added, "Thinking of you today mere dost @sidharth_shukla."

The post was shared on September 2, marking the third death anniversary of the actor.

Sidharth Shukla was the winner of the season. He passed away in September 2021 at the age of 40. His cause of death was a heart attack.

On the other hand, Shefali was found unresponsive at her house in Mumbai. She was declared dead when her husband brought her to a hospital.

Reportedly, she suffered a cardiac arrest. However, an official confirmation about her death cause is awaited.

Internet reacts to Shefali Jariwala's last post for Sidharth Shukla Reacting to the post, a user said, “Absolutely devastating to see this post now. The irony of life. Rest in peace, Shefali.”

“Aaj ye bhi nahi hai...(she's no more today),” added another.

Another said, “And they both are gone in cardiac arrest.”

Shefali's post previously received mixed reactions as some accused her of using Sidharth Shukla for fame and engagement on social media. Responding to those, a user comments after her death: “To all the people who spewed venom here who don't even know her personally. She is no more, and just like that, your negative sulking bitter comments will be forever there in someone's last post. Om shanti.”

