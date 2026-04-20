Shekhar Kapur to direct Ann Brashares' ‘My Name Is Memory’ series for Prime Video

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is set to direct a series adaptation of the novel My Name Is Memory by Ann Brashares for Prime Video, marking a major international project for the director.
The upcoming show is being developed as a large-scale global series, backed by Amazon Studios in the United States. The project signals Kapur’s return to long-form storytelling, following his earlier work in cinema and international productions.
The news was shared by Kapur on his X, with the statement, “Confirming that I have signed with Amazon studios in the US to adapt, direct and produce a tentpole series based on the best selling novel.. .. My Name is Memory. Based first in the US.. the novel follows a beautiful and intense love story that transcends and survives internal and external conflicts over many centuries, and geographies in our world .. It is an exciting mysterious , heartbreaking and ultimately heartwarming adventure .. that takes the audience through wars , conflict and empires and even into the future .. It reinforces the idea that.. 'Love is Forever (sic).”
Known for films such as Elizabeth and Bandit Queen, Kapur has built a reputation for handling layered narratives, which aligns with the novel’s complex storyline.
My Name Is Memory is a romantic drama with a supernatural element, centred on a man who can remember all his past lives. The story follows his search across centuries for a woman he believes is his soulmate, who is reborn each time without any memory of their past together. The narrative spans different timelines and locations, making it suitable for an expansive series format.
Brashares’ work, already known for her earlier success with The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, brings a recognisable literary base to the project.
While casting details and production timelines have not yet been fully disclosed, the involvement of Kapur has drawn attention within the industry. His experience in both Indian and international cinema is seen as a key factor in shaping the series’ global tone.
The project will be produced under Amazon Studios’ banner, with further announcements expected in the coming months regarding the creative team and release schedule.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.