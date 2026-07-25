Shekhar Suman slams police brutality during CJP protest at Jantar Mantar: ‘Haven’t slept for three days, only cried…’

Actor-host Shekhar Suman grew emotional in the new episode of his show, Shekhar Tonite and strongly condemned the lathicharge by Delhi police on protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP)-led Chalo Sansad march in Delhi. Talking about being affected by the incident, Suman came out in support of protestors and called them ‘innocent’.

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Shekhar Suman reacts to police action against students Shekhar Suman began the episode by addressing the ongoing protest in India. He said that he cried after watching the visuals from Delhi.

He said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, “Before beginning the show, I want to share something with all of you. What happened on 20 July at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to those innocent, unarmed, helpless children was heartbreaking. The way they were beaten with batons, with such cruelty, brutality, and mercilessness, leaving them bloodied, has shaken me to my core. I haven’t slept for three days; I’ve only cried.”

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“I stand with youth” Suman raised serious questions about the police action against those in the protest, including students. “What was the fault of those young, innocent children? That they raised their voices against injustice and oppression. That they stood up for their rights, for their future, and beyond that, for the future of this country. They demanded a healthy education system. And instead of listening to them, they were lathi-charged and assaulted… In this difficult moment, I stand with every fearless youth, every coordinator, every young person, and every Indian whose heart beats for the dignity of this nation and who has the courage to speak out against injustice," he added.

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The host also talked about the “young voices" who are alleged to be called "unruly, anti-national, incompetent”. He added that “the more you try to crush them, the stronger they return. The more you reject them, the farther they spread. They survive not through power, but through determination”.

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He wrapped up his opening monologue by saying that he was initially unsure about the episode, whether it should air amid the ongoing agitation across the nation. However, he decided to go ahead with the episode as he believes that his show comes with a responsibility towards the public.

He summed up, saying that “the show must go on” and extended his support to the students.

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What happened in Delhi protest? On Monday, heightened tensions were seen during the Chalo Sansad march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in Delhi. Thousands of students gathered after weeks of demonstrations and a hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination paper leaks.

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Protesters were seen in viral visuals, attempting to force their way through security barricades placed in central Delhi. Amid this, the security personnel were spotted responding with tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several online videos showed demonstrators being manhandled.

However, Delhi Police maintained that force was deployed only after a section of the crowd turned violent and engaged in stone-pelting, as reported by news agency ANI.

Sonam Wangchuk Wangchuk finally ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the testing framework.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.