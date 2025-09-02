‘I started crying’: Shenaz Treasury shares ‘stressful’ experience at Dubai airport, wasn't allowed to fly with E-Visa

Former actress and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury shared her unexpected experience at the Dubai Airport. She, who is often seen travelling across the world, had a setback when she wasn't allowed to board her flight from Dubai due to her E-Visa. She was on her way to Argentina from Dubai via Emirates.

Shenaz Treasury shares stressful experience at Dubai airport The Ishq Vishk actor was seen with teary eyes in one of her videos on Instagram Stories. In them, she updated followers that she wasn't allowed to board her flight as she didn't have the printed copy of her visa.

She shared her ordeal with the airport authorities. She said she had to cry and create a scene at the airport to make them hold the flight for her while she got her printed copy.

She said, "They just wouldn't let me board with the e-visa. I had to run back to the lounge 1 km away to print it. The printer was not working. They were closing the flight. Until I started crying and made a scene, they finally held the flight and let me on."

Treasury called the incident ‘stressful’ and updated her followers that she is finally heading towards her destination. She also advised everyone to keep a printed copy of their visa attached to their passport.

She further added, "So stressful. But I'm on the plane from Dubai now. 23 hours to Argentina. Excited! And glad I made it. Onwards and upwards! Lesson learnt - print your e-visa and it's best to have it printed in a passport."

In her next Story, she shared a glimpse of her in-flight itinerary for her 23-hour-long journey to Argentina. She called it the longest flight in the world.

“I'm on the longest flight in the world. Mumbai to Dubai 3 hours, layover 2 hours, Dubai to Rio 14 hours, refuel in Rio 2.5 hours (stay on plane), and Rio to Buenos Aires 3 hours. Smiling again,” she wrote.

Who is Shenaz Treasury Shenaz Treasury entered the showbiz industry as a model and VJ. She worked as a host on MTV's Most Wanted show. She made her acting debut in the 2001 Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi. She entered the Hindi film industry with the 2003 Bollywood film Ishq Vishk alongside Shahid Kapoor.