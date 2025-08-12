Sheryl Crow believes she has 'good illustration' for younger artist, says 'brings us together'

Washington DC [US], August 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow opened up about why she believes her supporters are of all ages while speaking at the red carpet in Nashville, reported People.

Crow said she believes this is because "the music that you gravitate to is the music that you've made a lot of memories to."

"When I hear stuff from like the '80s or you know, '90s, I go, 'Oh my God, I remember where I was when I heard that,' " she added. "And so for some of these young people, their parents were playing my music and they had memories like water skiing to 'Soak Up the Sun' and things like that."

Noting that "music makes us feel and it makes us remember and it brings us together," Crow added that she also has things working in her favour, reported People.

"I'm a chick, right? That is still going. And so I think for these young women also, I'm sort of a good illustration that you can keep going and keep going and still write music and play," said Crow.

"I'm celebrating 20 years this coming April of being cancer-free. So to me, it's about showing up for the people that I know right now who are battling, but also celebrating the fact that I was caught early," she said, reported People.

Sheryl Crow is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress. She has released twelve studio albums, five compilations, and three live albums, and contributed to several film soundtracks. Her most popular songs include "All I Wanna Do" (1994), "Strong Enough" (1994), "If It Makes You Happy" (1996), "Everyday Is a Winding Road" (1996), "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997), "My Favorite Mistake" (1998), "Picture" (2002, duet with Kid Rock), and "Soak Up the Sun" (2002).

Stand Up to Cancer airs on August 15. (ANI)