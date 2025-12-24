‘She’s not an actress’: Sunita Ahuja reacts to rumours linking Govinda to another woman

Months after speculation about trouble in her marriage made headlines, Sunita Ahuja has finally addressed rumours surrounding her husband, actor Govinda, and alleged links to another woman. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Sunita acknowledged that the past year has been emotionally difficult, while firmly pushing back against claims that the woman involved is an actress.

Earlier this year, reports suggesting a possible separation between Govinda and Sunita had sparked widespread discussion online. The situation escalated further when rumours surfaced alleging that the actor was involved with a much younger woman. However, Sunita later dismissed divorce speculation, and the couple appeared together publicly during Ganesh Chaturthi, seemingly putting the rumours to rest.

In her latest remarks, Sunita said 2025 had been personally challenging due to the ongoing controversy. Referring to the speculation around Govinda, she said she had repeatedly come across reports claiming he was involved in an affair, which deeply affected her.

She went on to clarify that the woman being discussed is not from the film industry. “I know she is not an actress,” Sunita said, adding that she did not believe the relationship was driven by love. According to her, the situation had more to do with money than emotions.

Looking ahead, Sunita expressed hope for a calmer phase in her life. Thanking followers for the support she has received through her YouTube vlogs, she said she wanted 2026 to mark a fresh start. She added that she hoped Govinda would distance himself from controversies and focus on family and work.

Sunita also spoke about what she believes should take priority in her husband’s life, emphasising the importance of family. She said she wished for a peaceful household and hoped Govinda would recognise the value of relationships closest to him, including his mother, wife and daughter.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been married for several decades and are parents to two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Over the years, the couple has largely kept their personal life away from public scrutiny, even as Govinda’s career went through multiple phases in the spotlight. However, like many long-standing celebrity marriages, their relationship has occasionally been subjected to public speculation and online chatter.