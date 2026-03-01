Shia LaBeouf arrested on battery charge in New Orleans amid recent comments on drinking

Los Angeles [US], March 1 (ANI): Shia LaBeouf has been arrested again in New Orleans after police booked him on a misdemeanour battery charge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to records from the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the actor was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one additional count of simple battery. The arrest comes weeks after an earlier incident during Mardi Gras.

LaBeouf's lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, said that after learning that New Orleans police had issued a new arrest warrant on Friday, the actor turned himself in voluntarily at the Orleans Parish jail. She questioned the handling of the case and said, "No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanour incident," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure."

As per the publication, the legal trouble began on February 17 during Mardi Gras celebrations. LaBeouf was arrested after an altercation at R Bar in the Faubourg Marigny area of New Orleans. Police said the actor became aggressive and was involved in a fight with two men, who told officers that he assaulted them.

Authorities allege that LaBeouf punched one bartender several times and hit another man in the face. Police also said he used homophobic slurs during the incident. After the altercation, LaBeouf was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not made public. He was later charged with two counts of simple battery.