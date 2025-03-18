Shikhar Pahariya net worth: Check Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend’s wealth, business ventures and more

Bollywood's Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, boasts a net worth of 83-84 crore. An entrepreneur and polo player, he co-founded Indiawyn Gaming and enjoys a lavish lifestyle.

Shikhar hails from a prominent family with deep political and business ties. (Instagram)

Shikhar Pahariya, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend, is worth a whopping 83-84 crore, equivalent to around $10 million, according to a DNA report.

Shikhar combines entrepreneurial success, sports excellence, and a rich familial legacy. His net worth reflects his diverse ventures and achievements.

Shikhar Pahariya: Net Worth and Assets

Shikhar's estimated net worth of 83-84 crores is a testament to his successful business ventures and sports career.

Shikhar's lifestyle reflects his affluence. He is known for his penchant for luxury cars, including owning a Lamborghini Aventador.

His diverse income streams, encompassing entrepreneurship and sports, have solidified his financial standing.

Shikhar Pahariya: Entrepreneurial Ventures

Shikhar's entrepreneurial journey began at the age of 13 when he, alongside his brother Veer Pahariya, established a consultancy firm to assist first-time pet owners.

After gaining experience as an investment analyst at Wadhawan Global Capital in London, he co-founded Indiawyn Gaming in 2018, a gaming and entertainment company, with his brother.

This venture has significantly contributed to his substantial net worth.

Shikhar Pahariya: Polo Career

Beyond his business endeavours, Shikhar is an accomplished equestrian and polo player and represented India as part of the Royal Jaipur Polo Team at the Berkshire Polo Club in London in 2013.

His passion for polo is evident through his active participation in various national and international tournaments, showcasing his dedication to the sport.

Shikhar Pahariya: Family and Education

Shikhar hails from a prominent family with deep political and business ties. His grandfather, Sushil Kumar Shinde, served as the 15th Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2003 to 2004.

His father, Sanjay Pahariya, is a successful businessman, and his mother, Smruti Shinde, is the managing director of Sobo Films.

Shikhar completed his schooling at Bombay Scottish School and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. He then earned a BA in Global Financial Management from Regent’s University London.

 

 

