Shilpa, Shamita Shetty attend Shayan Aarti at Ujjains Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty visited the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where they participated in the sacred 'Shayan Aarti' of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.

The sisters arrived at the temple late on Saturday evening and performed rituals as per tradition, offering prayers and seeking blessings. They also had 'darshan' of Lord Mahakal during the aarti ceremony.

Shilpa and Shamita were deeply immersed in devotion as they witnessed the elaborate and spiritually charged aarti. For the occasion, they chose traditional ethnic outfits.

Speaking about her experience, 'Dhadkan' star Shilpa Shetty expressed gratitude and described the visit as special, adding that she hopes to return soon. "People don't come here by themselves, but it is Mahakal himself who calls us upon. It seems like we have finally received our calling. It was a unique experience, and it was the first time I took part in the Shayan Aarti. It was well-organised. I would like to come back," Shilpa said, as quoted in a temple press release.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shamita Shetty, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, said that the visit left her feeling calm and spiritually fulfilled. She said, "I am coming here for the first time, and as Shilpa said, I finally got my invitation. And I am feeling very peaceful right now. It has been beautifully organised for both of us and for everyone."

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

While the 'Shayan Aarti' is conducted during the late hours of the evening, devotees also throng the temple for the auspicious Bhasma Aarti, which is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.