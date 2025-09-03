Shilpa Shetty clarifies about ‘shutting down’ Bastian after receiving 4,450 calls: ‘Excited to announce 2 new places'

Recently, Shilpa Shetty announced that her upscale Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra, will shut its doors. The news came amid the ₹60 crore fraud allegations against her and her husband, Raj Kundra. She has now clarified her earlier statement, which had created a frenzy on the internet.

Shilpa Shetty clarifies about ‘shutting down’ Bastian She shared with fans that she is launching two new restaurants as Bastian will no longer operate from Bandra, Mumbai.

Shetty took to her Instagram account and posted a video, explaining her ‘shutting down’ Bastian statement.

She said, "No, I am not shutting down Bastian. I promise!” She rolled her eyes and claimed to have received 4,450 calls ever since she announced the closing of her restaurant.

“But one thing’s for sure, I can feel the love for Bastian. But don’t turn this love toxic. Bastian is going nowhere," she said.

She added, “So yes, with a heavy heart, we have closed one chapter. But two new stories are waiting to be written.”

Shilpa Shetty launches new restaurants Shetty explained that while Bastian is shifting to a new location in Mumbai with a new name, she is replacing the old spot with a new restaurant.

“Bandra Bastian was the root to our tree called Bastian Hospitality, like a tree blooms new fruits our favourite Bandra restaurant is giving way to a new one called AMMAKAI, South Indian Mangalorean cuisine taking me back to my roots. Your Favourite Bastian is going to Juhu, with the name of Bastian Beach Club. So BASTIAN is staying going nowhere,” read the caption of her post.

Watch:

Reacting to her post, Shetty's sister Shamita Shetty commented, “Yay 2 more!! Congratulations munkiii.” Kundra added, “Soo proud of you and can’t wait to try Ammakai Bandra and the beach club in Juhu woohooo more power to you (sic).”

Netizens slam Shilpa Shetty for ‘sasta publicity’ However, netizens had mixed reactions to the announcement.

A user wrote, “New way of marketing.”

Another added, “This is your roots? Ammak-ai? Amma Kai (pronounced Amma kye) literally meaning mom’s hands. At least learn to pronounce it right.”

“The way u said aamMakaaai... Was so not south Indian for sure,” pointed out one more user.