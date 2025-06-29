Shilpa Shetty looks back at Apne as film clocks 18 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI): As the 2007 family drama 'Apne' clocked 18 years since its release, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty took a moment to look back at the emotional journey of the film.

The 'Dhadkan' actress marked the film's anniversary on Sunday by sharing a special video on her Instagram Stories.

The video showed scenes from the film, including clips of Shilpa with veteran actor Dharmendra and co-stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It was set to the film's emotional track "Apne To Apne Hote Hain," adding more to the nostalgia.

Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Apne' was a major film at the time, especially for fans of the Deol family. It was the first time Dharmendra appeared on screen with both his sons, Sunny and Bobby. Though the trio had acted in different combinations before, 'Apne' was the first to bring all three together in one story.

Shilpa Shetty played a key role in the sports drama, which focused on a former boxing champion, Baldev Chaudhary (played by Dharmendra), who wanted to restore his lost honor through the success of his sons, Angad (Sunny Deol) and Karan (Bobby Deol). The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Kirron Kher. The film showcased Dharmendra's warmth as a father and his undiminished star power, proving that even after decades in the industry, he could still captivate audiences.

'Apne' hit theatres in June 2007 and received a lot of praise from the audience.