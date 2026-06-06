Shilpa Shinde in trouble- AICWA seeks action over false sexual harassment case: How Hina Khan is linked? Explained

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Shilpa Shinde made a shocking revelation recently, confessing that she levelled false sexual harassment allegations against the show producer. Ever since then, her confession has invited mixed reactions from all quarters. Amid this, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has condemned her actions and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action in this matter. So, what exactly happened with Shinde? How is Hina Khan associated?

Shilpa Shinde's sexual harassment case The controversy dates back to 2016 when Shilpa Shinde left the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain abruptly. The makers of the show called her “unprofessional”. In response, Shinde hit back with allegations of unpaid dues, harassment and an unhealthy work atmosphere on the work set. Later, in 2017, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The case ended in a settlement.

What did Shilpa Shinde say… Talking to comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Shilpa Shinde recently admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Kohli. She claimed that she was "cornered" at the time, and hence, the allegations were her last resort. The actor said that the matter ended in a settlement and she eventually received her due payments.

Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde On the other hand, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde were found slamming each other on social media after the confession.

Reacting to the incident, Khan called it ‘absolutely shameful’ on Instagram. She wrote, “Using your Sex to malign someone's image to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful.”

"As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law."

She came out in support of the production, adding, "What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED." “The joke is on us," more excerpts of her long post read.

Also Read | Hina Khan says people are hesitant to work with her after cancer diagnosis

Hitting back, Shilpa Shinde posted a video calling out Khan for the criticism. Shinde mocked Khan for the "publicity" through her cancer. She said, "I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."

Shinde also defended her choice of filing the fake sexual harassment case and cited the Mahabharata as an example. She added that she revealed the truth now as she isn't scared of it. She said that since it was her fight alone, the criticism doesn't bother her.

“Read about saam (persuasion), daam (price), dand (punishment), bhed (division). If you have not read it, then watch Mahabharata,” Shinde also said.