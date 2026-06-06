Shilpa Shinde in trouble- AICWA seeks action over false sexual harassment case: How Hina Khan is linked? Explained

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Shilpa Shinde made a shocking revelation recently, confessing that she levelled false sexual harassment allegations against the show producer. Ever since then, her confession has invited mixed reactions from all quarters. Amid this, AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has condemned her actions and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action in this matter. So, what exactly happened with Shinde? How is Hina Khan associated?

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Shilpa Shinde's sexual harassment case The controversy dates back to 2016 when Shilpa Shinde left the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain abruptly. The makers of the show called her “unprofessional”. In response, Shinde hit back with allegations of unpaid dues, harassment and an unhealthy work atmosphere on the work set. Later, in 2017, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. The case ended in a settlement.

What did Shilpa Shinde say… Talking to comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast, Shilpa Shinde recently admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Kohli. She claimed that she was "cornered" at the time, and hence, the allegations were her last resort. The actor said that the matter ended in a settlement and she eventually received her due payments.

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Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde On the other hand, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde were found slamming each other on social media after the confession.

Reacting to the incident, Khan called it ‘absolutely shameful’ on Instagram. She wrote, “Using your Sex to malign someone's image to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful.”

"As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law."

She came out in support of the production, adding, "What if the actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED." “The joke is on us," more excerpts of her long post read.

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Also Read | Hina Khan says people are hesitant to work with her after cancer diagnosis

Hitting back, Shilpa Shinde posted a video calling out Khan for the criticism. Shinde mocked Khan for the "publicity" through her cancer. She said, "I do not know when people will stop gaining publicity in my name. But do not climb onto a moving train, or you will get hurt, right? To gain publicity, you have your illnesses, you have the deaths in your family, so why do you need Shilpa Shinde, right? You are already widely published."

Shinde also defended her choice of filing the fake sexual harassment case and cited the Mahabharata as an example. She added that she revealed the truth now as she isn't scared of it. She said that since it was her fight alone, the criticism doesn't bother her.

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“Read about saam (persuasion), daam (price), dand (punishment), bhed (division). If you have not read it, then watch Mahabharata,” Shinde also said.

Latest update Continuing the war of words, Hina Khan appealed to PM Modi in a sarcastic note. Without mentioning any name, Khan shared most recently, "Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India, and the Law Minister of India, Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed to their crimes after committing them. Because they have courage. Because they are fighters. Because they stand by the truth. And also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime."

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.