Shilpa Shirodhkar's car hit by bus in Mumbai: ‘Anything could have happened’

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shirodhkar met with an accident where a bus rammed into her car.

Advertisement

“A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai Mr. Yogesh Kadam and Mr. Vilas Mankote are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning,” Shilpa said while sharing pictures of her damaged car.

She added, “Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter. Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened."