SHINee’s Key breaks silence over illegal medical treatment controversy, steps down from ongoing programs

South Korean boy group SHINee member Key hit headlines for his connection to an alleged medical treatment controversy. It all began when a woman, Ms Lee, known as ‘injection aunt', was accused of practicing medicine without a license. Amid this, Key's name popped up for receiving illegal medical services from Ms Lee.

Pictures of alleged messages exchanged between Key and Ms Lee on Instagram have gone viral.

To this, Key finally broke his silence as he decided to take time off to reflect on the situation. He extended an apology to his fans and everyone concerned.

SM Entertainment on SHINee's Key amid injection aunt controversy His management company, SM Entertainment, also issued a statement, announcing that Key will be stepping down from current activities and programs in response to the allegations.

However, the company and Key maintained that the K-pop idol wasn't aware of Ms Lee's illegal medical practices.

As quoted by Soompi, SM Entertainment said in their statement, “Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We would like to address matters regarding our artist Key. First, we sincerely apologize for the delay in issuing a statement as we needed to communicate with various parties involved in his world tour schedule and activities.”

How did Ms Lee and SHINee's Key meet? The management claimed that Ms Lee worked in a hospital where she was introduced to him.

“On an acquaintance’s recommendation, Key visited a hospital located in Gangnam where Ms. Lee works and was first introduced to her as a doctor. Key continued to receive treatment at that hospital, and on several recent occasions when visiting the hospital was difficult, he received medical care at home. Believing Ms. Lee to be a physician—and with Ms. Lee offering no indication to the contrary—Key did not realize that receiving care at home could be problematic.”

“Amid the recent controversy over Ms. Lee’s medical license, Key became aware for the first time that Ms. Lee is not a licensed physician. He himself is extremely confused and is deeply reflecting on his own lack of awareness. Recognizing the gravity of this matter, Key has decided to withdraw from his currently scheduled activities and step down from the programs in which he is appearing. Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to everyone including the fans,” SM Entertainment added.

SHINee's Key issues apology over illegal medical services controversy On the other hand, Key said in his apology letter to the public: “I sincerely apologize for causing many people concern with the various issues related to me recently.”

“I, too, was confused and flustered by the newly revealed facts, and I apologize for not being able to quickly organize my thoughts and clarify what I will do moving forward sooner,” he added about his late response.

Key decided to take time out amid the controversy.

“I had always prided myself on being able to distance myself from such issues, but I feel incredibly sorry and ashamed toward the many people who trusted and supported me as I believe that thought is what prevented me from looking around my surroundings more wisely. I will diligently do everything I can regarding this matter. I will once again take time to reflect on myself and my surroundings. Once again, I am truly sorry.”

