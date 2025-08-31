‘Shining star dimmed too early’: Netizens shocked over actress Priya Marathe's death - ‘Soft spoken, well mannered’

Netizens mourned the death of actress Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Hindi and Marathi television shows such as Pavitra Rishta and Kasamh Se, who passed away on Sunday, August 31, after a long battle with cancer.

She reportedly battled cancer for over two years and died at the age of 38 at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Priya worked in the entertainment industry for two decades, starting in 2011 with the Marathi show Char Divas Sasuche. She last appeared in the 2023 drama Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.

Here's how netizens bid farewell to Priya Marathe: Social media users remembered Priya as a “shining star” that dimmed too early. They said she was extremely soft-spoken and well-mannered.

“A shining star dimmed too early… Priya Marathe, your art and smile will always stay with us. Rest in peace,” a user said.

Another added: “Extremely soft spoken, well-mannered, intelligent and talented. She fought against cancer for many days. One part of the mind says she has attained liberation from those pains, while another says she left too soon. Both are close. She kept saying ‘let's meet’ for many days and then left. Travel well, friend! Om Shanti.”

“Oh God, you are cruel..You took away such a good actress so soon… At just 38 years old...Om Shanti,” a user said.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Priya Marathe, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta. A talented artist gone too soon after a brave battle with cancer. Heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. RIP,” added another user.

A netizen said, “It's absolutely shocking about Priya Marathe.She was such a talented actor and genuine person.”

“Deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Priya Marathe at just 38, after a courageous battle with cancer. A powerhouse of talent, she won our hearts with her unforgettable role in Pavitra Rishta and many other shows. Her journey may have ended too soon, but her legacy of grace, strength, and artistry will continue to inspire forever,” added another.

“Too unbelievable. Such a warm human being. God can’t be so unfair,” said a user.

Subodh Bhave pens heartfelt note: Priya Marathe’s co-actor and cousin, Subodh Bhave, penned a heartfelt note in her memory.

“A great actress, some of my co-star in series and movies. But for me, the relationship was more important with her. Priya, my cousin sister. The hard work she took after coming to this field, her faith in work were very commendable,” Bhave wrote in Marathi.

“…That cancer didn't leave her. It was during filming of our series ‘Tu Metshi Navane’ that she faced a lot of trouble. Her partner throughout this journey Shantanus Moghe stood strongly with her. My sister was a fighter, but finally her strength fell short. I pray that you find peace wherever you are,” he added.