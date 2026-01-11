Shivaleeka Oberoi radiates pregnancy glow in maternity pictures, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director Abhishek Pathak and actor Shivaleeka Oberoi are set to embrace parenthood for the first time, with the soon-to-be mom sharing her first-ever pregnancy photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivaleeka offered glimpses of her baby bump with a series of adorable pictures. "Holding onto this," she wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, a cheerful Shivaleeka could be seen delicately caressing her baby bump as she posed for the camera.

She kept it simple with a plain tank top and a baggy pair of denims. In her Instagram story, the 'Khuda Haafiz' star playfully added, "When you finally have the courage to post but not the permission."

Earlier in December 2025, the couple announced the pregnancy news amid the Christmas festivities. "Our love story has found its sweetest verse -- a tiny blessing is joining our universe," they wrote on social media.

Abhishek and Shivaleeka tied the knot on February 9, 2023, in Goa after dating for a few years. Their wedding reception was a star-studded affair with the presence of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' cast Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Actor Ajay Devgn graced the couple's wedding with his nephew Aaman Devgan.

They had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak popped the question to Shivaleeka Oberoi under the hot air balloons. The grand proposal video also did the rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak is set to bring the much-awaited 'Drishyam 3', marking the return of Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar.

The makers recently announced the film's release on October 2, 2026.

Shooting for the much-awaited third instalment of the popular franchise is currently in full swing.