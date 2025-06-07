Shoaib Ibrahim shares how son Ruhaan ‘coped being away’ from Dipika during surgery, but ‘broke down on last day’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has opened up about the challenging time his family recently faced after his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, underwent a 14-hour-long surgery for stage 2 liver cancer. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Shoaib revealed that Dipika is now out of the ICU and recovering in hospital. He said, “She will stay here for three to five days, as advised by doctors. The surgery was major... She was in OT for 14 hours. Woh bahut hi mushkil ek waqt tha (It was a difficult time).”

Shoaib recalled that he had stayed with Dipika until 8.30 am before the surgery began, and she was finally moved to the ICU around 11.30 pm. Though the doctors had warned the family that the procedure would take time, Shoaib admitted that by 6 or 7 pm, they began to panic.

The surgery involved the removal of Dipika’s gall bladder, which had a stone, and a portion of her liver affected by the tumour. “Jo bhi uska tumour tha woh bahut hi acche se bahar agayi hai. Gall bladder bhi uska nikala hai kyuki us mein stone tha. Kyuki liver mein tumour tha toh liver ka kuch portion, kuch per cent, woh bhi cut kiya hai uske saath. Us mein koi stress waali baat nahi hai kyuki liver ek aisa organ hai jo khud ko regenerate karta hai*,” he explained. (Her tumour was taken out nicely. The gall bladder was also removed because of a stone. Since the liver had a tumour, a small percentage of it was also cut. There’s nothing to worry about, as the liver is an organ that regenerates itself.)

Dipika’s tumour has been sent for biopsy, and the family is awaiting the results.

Providing more details about her recovery, Shoaib said Dipika is still in pain from the stitches but is gradually improving. She was initially on a liquid diet for three days but has now resumed normal meals and started walking. Her blood reports have also come back normal.

Shoaib also shared how their son Ruhaan coped during this difficult time. The toddler stayed without his mother for three days but broke down on the last day and was taken to the hospital to see her. After spending some time with Dipika, he returned home.

Earlier, Dipika had shared her diagnosis with fans on Instagram, writing, “As you all are aware last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball size tumour in the liver and then Finding out that the tumour is Second stage Malignant (Cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult time we have seen, experienced!”

