From Shobhaa De to Hariharan, celebs react to AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: What did he say? All about controversy

AR Rahman's recent remark on not getting work in Bollywood due to ‘communal’ reasons has sparked a debate. The Oscar-winning composer's claims have received mixed reactions from several celebrities, including author Shobhaa De, Hariharan and more. So, what did Rahman actually say?

Controversy over AR Rahman ‘communal’ remark explained In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman said that work from the Hindi film industry has slowed for him over the years. He hinted at the changing dynamics in the industry as the reason behind the situation.

What did AR Rahman say about Hindi film industry During the conversation, Rahman was asked whether he felt prejudice within the Hindi film industry in the 1990s, including the discrimination against the Tamil community in Bollywood. To this, AR Rahman replied, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this."

“The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search of work. I don’t want to go in search of work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get,” he added.

Shobhaa De calls AR Rahman's statement ‘dangerous’ Reacting to Rahman's statement, Shobhaa De came out in support of Bollywood. She opined that he shouldn't have said it.

During a session on her new book at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival 2026, De said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “This is a very dangerous comment. I don't know why he's made it; you should ask him. But I've been watching Bollywood for 50 years. And if I've seen any place which is free of any kind of communal tension, it is Bollywood. If you have talent, you will get a chance. If you don't have talent, there's no question of religion being a factor, that they're not giving you a chance. So, what he's saying, he's such a successful man, he's such a mature man. He should not have said it, maybe he has his reasons, you will have to ask him.”

Hariharan, Leslie Lewis reacts to AR Rahman's claims Meanwhile, singer Hariharan reacted to Rahman's remark and called it a 'grey area."

According to a report by NDTV, he said, “It's a grey area.”

He added, "I really wish there were more creative people, or at least people who genuinely understand music, taking these calls." Hariharan also shared that sensitivity to music must come before monetary gains. “You have to think about creativity first and money later. If you only think of money when it comes to art, then who knows what the future will be,” he also said.

Composer, singer Leslie Lewis agreed that a power shift in the industry, as quoted by NDTV. As per the outlet, he said, “There has been a shift in the music industry itself.”

“It's not just the old players anymore. New people with new thoughts have come in, and digital platforms have changed the parameters completely,” he added.

"Earlier, the people judging us had experience and creative instinct. Today, it's very corporate. The person taking the call is often making sure their job is secure. They may love music, but they don't always have the experience to decide who the right artist is," he elaborated.