‘Shogun’ star Cosmo Jarvis replaced by Logan Marshall-Green in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ | Here's what we know

Cosmo Jarvis, best known for his recent role in FX’s ‘Shogun’ and war drama ‘Warfare', will no longer be joining the ensemble cast of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated epic 'The Odyssey'.

The actor was initially attached to the Universal Pictures production but has exited due to scheduling conflicts, according to industry sources.

Jarvis is now preparing to lead the biopic ‘Young Stalin’, in which he will portray the early life of the infamous Soviet leader. With filming underway on multiple fronts, his commitment to that project reportedly clashed with the shooting schedule for ‘The Odyssey’, forcing him to step down from Nolan’s ambitious adaptation.

Jarvis’ role in ‘The Odyssey’—details of which remain closely guarded—has since been filled by Logan Marshall-Green, known for his work in ‘Prometheus’ and ‘The Defeated’. The recasting was first reported by Deadline.

More About Christopher Nolan's Magnum-Opus ‘The Odyssey’, currently filming in locations including Morocco, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland, is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem. The film will be released in IMAX on July 17, 2026, and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, King of Ithaca, who must navigate a treacherous return journey home following the Trojan War.

Along his perilous voyage, Odysseus encounters mythical beings such as Polyphemus the Cyclops, the Sirens, the nymph Calypso, and the witch goddess Circe. Back in Ithaca, his wife Penelope cleverly fends off persistent suitors by unravelling a tapestry each night, clinging to the hope of her husband’s return. His memory is kept alive by his son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland.