Shogun star Richard Chamberlain dies at 90

Washington [US], March 30 (ANI): Actor Richard Chamberlain, who was best known for his role in the 1960s TV show Dr Kildare hit miniseries, 'Shogun' and 'The Thorn Birds', has passed away at the age of 90, his publicist, Harlan Boll, confirmed the news to Variety.

Chamberlain died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, due to complications after a stroke.

Martin Rabbett, Chamberlain's longtime partner, shared a statement as per Variety.

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed we were to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure," read the statement.

Chamberlain became popular for his role in 'Dr. Kildare', where he played a young doctor. The show made him a household name. He later starred in major TV miniseries like The Thorn Birds and Shogun, which were both huge successes.

The actor also acted in films including 'The Three Musketeers', 'Petulia', 'The Music Lovers', and 'The Last Wave'. More recently, he appeared in David Lynch's Twin Peaks revival as Bill Kennedy.

Chamberlain made his film debut in Secret of the Purple Reef in 1960. His first big Hollywood movie was A Thunder of Drums. After a failed TV series project, he landed a role in Dr. Kildare, which changed his life.