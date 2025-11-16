Sholay returns to cinemas in 4K glory: Original uncut ending restored after 50 years

The legendary Bollywood classic Sholay is set to return to the big screen in a fully restored 4K edition, nearly five decades after its original release. Titled Sholay – The Final Cut, the film will open in cinemas across India on December 12, 2025, marking its 50th anniversary.

Sholay all set to re-release. But what is the significance? The remastered version will be showcased in 1,500 theatres nationwide, giving audiences the rare chance to experience the film exactly as director Ramesh Sippy had intended.

The re-release is particularly significant because it includes the film’s original climax, which was cut due to censorship during India’s Emergency period in 1975. At the time, the Central Board of Film Certification objected to the final sequence in which Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) kills Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) using spiked shoes—judging it excessively violent. The ending was subsequently altered, and the censored version became the one known to generations of viewers.

Sippy Films confirmed the restored release on social media, writing: “‘Sholay: The Final Cut’ – In cinemas December 12, 2025. Experience the original uncut version for the first time ever, restored in 4K and Dolby 5.1 by Film Heritage Foundation (sic).”

With this reinstated finale, audiences will finally witness the emotional and dramatic conclusion that has long been spoken about but never officially screened.

The restoration is a key highlight of the 50th anniversary celebrations. Earlier this year, the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received warm acclaim from international viewers, reaffirming its enduring global appeal.

Why Sholay Still Matters Released in 1975, Sholay is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made. Blending elements of the Western, action, drama, and comedy genres, the film introduced a narrative scale and cinematic style never before seen in Indian cinema.

Its characters—particularly Jai and Veeru (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra), Basanti (Hema Malini), Thakur, and the iconic villain Gabbar Singh—became cultural touchstones.

The film’s dialogues, background score, and visual style achieved cult status, influencing filmmakers for decades. While later films surpassed its box-office earnings, Sholay still holds the record for being the most-watched Indian film in theatres, owing to its extremely long theatrical run.

Its impact extended far beyond the screen, shaping pop culture, everyday expressions, and even the structure of commercial Indian cinema.