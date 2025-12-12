Sholay The Final Cut: Ramesh Sippy's film returns to theatres after Dharmendra's death, clashes with Dhurandhar

Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Sholay is now in theatres. The blockbuster was re-released as Sholay The Final Cut in theatres on Friday, days after its lead hero, Dharmendra's death. Besides Dharmendra, Sholay stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri.

Why did Sholay re-release Sholay The Final Cut features the film’s long-lost original ending, which was previously removed from the film before its release. The restored version of the film will include two deleted scenes, as reported by The Times of India.

Advertisement

Besides the changes, Sholay The Final Cut has been remastered in 4K resolution with Dolby 5.1 sound while also preserving its iconic 70 mm aspect ratio of 2.2:1 for an authentic experience to its loyal fans.

Sholay The Final Cut is clashing with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh.

Sholay The Final Cut box office collection day 1 According to the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sholay The Final Cut has earned ₹1 lakh net in India within hours since its release. The numbers are likely to increase throughout the day.

The film was initially set to be screened at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. However, it was cancelled owing to Dharmendra's death, according to reports. Later, Hindustan Times reported that the screening was dropped due to “technical glitches from the makers’ side”.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

Did Sholay The Final Cut release in 1500 screens? Sholay The Final Cut's restoration partner, Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), previously claimed that the film would release 1500 screens across India.

However, a report by Bollywood Hungama cited a trade source saying, “On November 15, the team of Sholay - The Final Cut, that is, restoration partner Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) and producers Sippy Films, announced that the 1975 classic will be re-released on December 12. Interestingly, the FHF’s social media post made a claim that the film would release in 1500 screens in India. But this piece of information was missing in the posts of Sippy Films and Pen.”

The trade source added, “The industry was shocked by this claim. After all, it is unheard of a film having such a wide release in its repeat run. Earlier, Rakesh Roshan attempted the widest re-release with Karan Arjun (1995). It had released in 1110 screens and that was possible as there was no competition. As for Sholay - The Final Cut, it was scheduled to release a week after Dhurandhar and clash with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, backed by Disney-Star Studio18. Hence, we wonder what made them make such a claim?”

Advertisement

It also said, “As expected, it is struggling to get even 1000 screens. The team of Sholay - The Final Cut is lucky that they have a distributor in the form of Pen Marudhar Entertainment. They have used their goodwill and extensive distribution network to get as many theatres as possible. But its next to impossible for the film to release in 1500 screens.”

FHF previously shared in a post, “This is the biggest ever release of a restored film befitting the return of India’s most iconic film to the big screen 50 years since it was first released”.

Sippy Films also maintained the same, claiming that the film would be re-released in 1500 screens.

The original screencount is yet to be out on Sacnilk.