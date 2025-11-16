Sonu Nigam on use of AI in creative fields: ‘Human soul gives music true essence’

AI’s impact on creative freedom and originality is a burning question among creators and artists worldwide. Renowned singer Sonu Nigam, who received the 40th Lata Mangeshkar Award in September, offered his opinion about the use of AI in music. In a recent interaction with The Indian Express, the ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’ hitmaker spoke about Indian playback singing, his recent achievements, and AI.

Also Read | Dick Van Dyke reflects on age-related challenges ahead of 100th birthday

Sonu Nigam: AI should never replace the human soul An AI version of Kishore Kumar crooning ‘Saiyaara’, originally sung by Arslan Nizami, Faheem Abdullah, and Tanishk Bagchi, recently went viral. While some praised the experiment, singer Shaan told ANI that the piece was “cruel” and “wrong”. On being asked what he felt about AI recreating Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi’s voices, Nigam said: “AI should be treated as an assistant, not as your boss.”

He said AI must be treated like a “tool that can support creativity”. “It should never replace the human soul that gives music its true essence,” he added.

Sonu Nigam on his 40th Lata Mangeshkar Award Sonu Nigam was awarded the 40th Lata Mangeshkar Award on 29 September this year. Although “awards are like gifts”, the ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ singer said they do not “represent who we are as artists”.

“That said, receiving the Lata Mangeshkar Award feels truly special,” Nigam added. He said he felt like “getting a pat on the back” from his guru. The 52-year-old, who recently performed in Kashmir as part of a seven-city tour, described the prestigious award as “a sign of encouragement and blessing”.

Sonu Nigam on Indian playback singing Nigam recently dropped his new single ‘Kahani Meri’, which is a combination of Hindustani and Carnatic music styles. He said the track was “my gift to myself and to my listeners”. On that note, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ hitmaker meditated on Indian playback singing in the present. “The music industry, especially film music, is evolving at a tremendous pace,” Nigam said.

He said he likes the fact that “new and incredibly talented composers, lyricists, and singers” bring refreshing energy to the space every year, keeping the industry “vibrant and exciting”.

FAQs When did Sonu Nigam receive the 40th Lata Mangeshkar Award? Sonu Nigam received the 40th Lata Mangeshkar Award in September this year.

How old is Sonu Nigam? Sonu Nigam is 52 years old.