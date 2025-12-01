'Should I call the cops..': Madhuri Dixit recalls neighbours reaction to car outside her US home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has recalled a light-hearted incident from her years in the United States, sharing how her neighbours were unaware they were living next to a film star, until a "car" slowing down outside her home, prompted one of them to ask whether they should call the "cop".

Madhuri, who moved to the US after marrying a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, spent several years living quietly in Los Angeles and Denver, far away from the spotlight, spending time with her family.

In a conversation with ANI, she recalled, "We were in LA for six months and then in Denver because he was working there...My neighbours were all whites, like they were all Americans. And they didn't know who I was. And we didn't say anything because I was just doing my thing. I had two kids, and I was having fun," she said.

The 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor added, "One day my neighbour called me, and she said, you know, I think somebody is casing your house because they're scared that there are people who case your house and then they rob your house or whatever. So this is, 'I (neighbour) saw this car passing your house at least four times now, and it's kind of slowing down your house. Then they speed up, then they're slowing down. So should I call the cops?' And I said, no, no, no, no, no. It's just that I am an actress."

After learning that Madhuri is a Bollywood star, her neighbour was shocked. The 'Saajan' actress recalled, "My neighbours were like, 'Why didn't you tell us before? " Oh my God, we didn't know we had a celebrity in the neighbourhood. And then my neighbours wanted to see the films. And one of my neighbours loves musicals. So he was like craving for more and more every time. So I used to give him DVDs of all my movies and different movies. And he was like, Oh, I need more. I need more. So it was great."

Madhuri also opened up about her decision to return to India, citing work commitments, her parents' wish to come back, and Dr. Nene's interest in preventive healthcare through technology. She said her husband adjusted quickly to India and was naturally social. "He's the friendly one. I'm the private person," she added.

"A lot of things happened. I was working here, going back. And then, because Jhalak happened (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa). I came here for Jhalak. Before that, I came here for Life OK. Where I played the sutradhar. And then 'Aaja Nachle'. Everything happened at the same time. And so for me to... it became difficult to come here, work, go back, come here, work, go back. My parents were staying with me, and they wanted to come back because they were getting old and it was different to be in a different country for them. So they said, 'We want to go back,' and I didn't want to leave them alone. I wanted to be with them because they were there for me when I needed them most," she shared.

Madhuri continued, "My husband was like, 'I always catch people when they are their worst in the sense they are something untoward has happened, and then they come to me, and I have to operate and make them better. So what if I can get them before the event happens?' Preventive care. So he wanted to do something in that using, the smart devices and technology and AI and everything."

The stunning actress noted that Dr Nene has a connection with India and childhood memories associated with the country. "He loves India. He has so many lovely memories. When he was little, he used to come here. They used to go to the gaon(village). And he says, 'we used to ride in bullock carts'. And we used to go on the.. they had fields and sheds and rice paddies and mango groves and everything. So he says, 'we used to go there and play'"

On talking about adjusting to the glamorous world in Bollywood, she noted that her husband is "not a very private person".

"He's not a very private person. He's the other way around. I'm the private person. He's so friendly. He is amazing. He can make friends anywhere. He walks into a room and just, and he just knows everything about everyone. I call him my goodwill ambassador everywhere. Because I'm the one who's like quiet and shy. "