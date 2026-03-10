'Shows decided lack of class...': Quentin Tarantino hits back at Rosanna Arquette over criticism of N-word use in his films

Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has responded sharply after actor Rosanna Arquette criticised his repeated use of the N-word in several of his films, including the 1994 cult classic 'Pulp Fiction.'

As per Variety, the controversy emerged following a career-spanning interview Arquette gave to The Sunday Times, published on Saturday, in which she reflected on her brief role in Tarantino's Oscar-winning film.

While acknowledging that 'Pulp Fiction' is "a great film on a lot of levels," the actor expressed strong discomfort with the filmmaker's use of the racial slur across his body of work.

"Personally I am over the use of the N-word, I hate it," Arquette said in the interview, adding, "I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass. It's not art, it's just racist and creepy," as quoted by Variety.

Arquette played Jody in 'Pulp Fiction', the wife of Eric Stoltz's drug dealer character Lance, appearing in scenes alongside John Travolta's Vincent Vega.

On Monday, Tarantino issued a written response addressed directly to Arquette, criticising her comments and accusing her of showing disrespect toward both him and the film.

"I hope the publicity you're getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?" Tarantino wrote, as per Variety.

The director suggested that Arquette's current position may differ from how she felt while working on the project but argued that publicly criticising the film after participating in it was inappropriate.

"Do you feel this way now? Very possibly," Tarantino said, adding, "But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor," as per Variety.

Tarantino concluded his message by referencing the professional camaraderie he believes should exist between collaborators. "There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished. Congratulations," he wrote.

Debate over Tarantino's use of the racial slur in his screenplays has surfaced repeatedly over the years. In 'Pulp Fiction', the word is reportedly used about 20 times.

As per Variety, critics have also pointed to its frequent appearance in the director's 2012 'Western Django Unchained', where the term is used nearly 110 times.

Despite ongoing criticism from some audiences and industry voices, Tarantino has also found support from collaborators.