’Shraddha Kapoor Chudail ki tarah hasti hai’: Stree director Amar Kaushik upsets fans with latest comment

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's latest comment involving Shraddha Kapoor did not sit well among internet users. Shraddha and Amar Kaushik collaborated for Dinesh Vijan's Stree 1 and 2. Talking about casting Shraddha who plays the role of a witch, aka daughter of Stree, the director credited Dinesh for finalising Shraddha.

Amar Kaushik on Shraddha's casting in Stree Talking on the same lines, Amar told Komal Nahta, "Puri ki puri Dinesh Vijan ko jaati hai. Woh Shraddha ke saath kisi flight mein aarahe the, aur flight mein who unko mili thi (The credit for Shraddha Kapoor’s casting goes to Dinesh Vijan. He was on a flight where he had met her).”

He added, “Toh unhone bola, Amar woh jab hasti hai na toh ekdum Stree ki tarah, ekdum chudail ki tarah hasti hai." The director paused and said sorry before continuing, "Sorry Shraddha. So, aisa kuch bola tha unhone. Chudail bola tha ya kuch aur, I am not sure. Toh main jab unhe mila toh sabse pehle maine unko bola haso (Dinesh told me that she laughs like Stree. She laughs like a witch. He said something like that, I don’t remember if he said witch or something else, I am not sure. So, when I met Shraddha, the first thing I told her was to laugh).”

Internet reacts to Amar Kaushik's comment on Shraddha The excerpt from the interview now has gone viral on social media. When landed on Reddit, someone wrote, “That's so mean.” “This whole Stree cast just hates her atp, Aparshakti Abhishek Rajkumar accused her of doing PR, Amar calling her a chudail (sic),” added another. Someone also added, “She wasn’t Stree in the movie though lol.”

In X, formerly known as Twitter, a user shared the same clip and wrote, “First Apar, now him?! Is this some new trend where men from her own films diss her publicly? This is how you talk about your leading lady?? First they promoted the film on her name and after that talking s**t! Shraddha deserves better team members (sic).” “Let them say whatever they wnat to pull her down but I can't even imagine anyone else besides Shraddha playing this role, she absolutely nailed this role (sic),” added yet another.

One more tweeted, “Whether you're a fan of Shraddha or not, but this is utter disgusting and disrespectful to speak about your leading lady at a public forum as a director, shame. (sic)”

Stree and its success Stree franchise, including Stree (2018) and Stree 2 (2024), is among the biggest hits by Maddock Films.