Shraddha Kapoor shares candid take on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: ‘Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to…’

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has added to the growing buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar with an enthusiastic and candid review that quickly caught fans’ attention on social media.

Shraddha Kapoor shares her candid take on Dhurandhar On Monday, Shraddha took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the film, praising its impact while playfully calling out director Aditya Dhar for making audiences wait for the sequel.

In her first post, Shraddha wrote, “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar,” before following it up on the next slide with, “and then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati (had I not had a shoot in the morning, I would have gone again to watch the film). Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema (sic).”

View full Image Shraddha Kapoor reviews Dhurandhar and the first slide is hilariously misleading.

View full Image She wrote about how much she loved the film and how bad it is that the audience has to wait for 3 months for part 2.

Shraddha also addressed the controversies and negative chatter surrounding the film’s release.

In another story, she wrote, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.” Her remarks referenced earlier comments by Yami Gautam, who had spoken publicly about organised negative publicity and artificial outrage affecting films in recent times.

View full Image She also praised Yami Gautam and her stand against negative PR.

Dhurandhar is receiving a lot of love from audience and the film industry.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a high-stakes, two-part spy action thriller written and directed by Aditya Dhar, who is well-known for the critically acclaimed film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The film is a major collaboration between producers Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar (B62 Studios). The crew features seasoned technical talent, including Vikash Nowlakha as the cinematographer, Shivkumar V. Panicker as the editor, and Shashwat Sachdev handling the music and background score.

This team worked together to craft a lengthy and dense narrative—the first part alone runs for about 3 hours and 34 minutes—requiring a grand scale of production that involved shooting across multiple international and domestic locations like Thailand, Punjab, Mumbai, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

The film boasts an impressive and layered ensemble cast, with each actor playing a character inspired by real-life figures from a complex geopolitical backdrop. Ranveer Singh leads the cast as the protagonist, a R&AW agent named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates a terrorist network in Pakistan under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

His mission is guided by R. Madhavan, who plays Ajay Sanyal, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The antagonistic forces are fronted by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, a notorious gang leader, and Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, an officer from the ISI.