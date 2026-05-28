Shraddha Kapoor’s goofy dance video goes viral; Rahul Mody heard cheering her on

Shraddha Kapoor has once again caught the internet’s attention with her latest social media post. The actor shared a light-hearted dance video on Wednesday night, showing off her playful side while grooving to a Michael Jackson track.

While Shraddha’s energetic moves entertained fans, many viewers quickly noticed another detail in the clip — the presence of her rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Mody.

The video appeared to be filmed by Rahul himself, and his voice could be heard in the background encouraging the actor to dance.

“Do na,” Rahul was heard saying in the clip before Shraddha broke into a goofy and carefree performance.

The actor then danced enthusiastically, leaving both of them laughing by the end of the video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Shraddha captioned it, “Koi aisa dhoondho jo aapka aisa dance nikaal paaye (Find someone who can bring out this kind of dance in you).”

Watch Shraddha's impromptu performance here:

Rahul Mody’s Appearance Gets Fans Talking Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded social media with reactions, many focusing on Rahul Mody’s off-camera presence and the candid interaction between the two.

Shraddha also tagged Rahul in the post, adding further fuel to ongoing speculation surrounding their relationship.

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In the video, the actor was seen wearing comfortable pyjamas while Rahul appeared to be occupied with a script before Shraddha interrupted him with her impromptu dance routine.

The candid and humorous exchange quickly went viral, with fans calling the moment “cute” and “adorable”.

A user wrote, “In the era of almost relationships and almost people, I just want someone who brings out this version of me — chaotic, free, completely myself.”

Another user commented, “I love whatever's wrong with her.”

The third wrote, “It is fun watching you. No filter nothing . I loved it!!”

Although Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have never publicly confirmed their relationship, the two have been linked together for quite some time.

The rumoured couple has often been spotted together at outings and industry events. Over the past few months, fans have also noticed subtle references to each other in their social media posts.

Despite the growing speculation, both Shraddha and Rahul have continued to maintain privacy regarding their personal lives.

Rahul Mody’s Bollywood Connection Rahul Mody is known in the Hindi film industry as a creative director, assistant director and screenwriter. He has worked closely with filmmaker Luv Ranjan on several commercially successful films.

His film credits include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The latter featured Shraddha Kapoor opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and reports about Shraddha and Rahul’s rumoured relationship gained traction around the same period.

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Shraddha Kapoor’s Upcoming Film On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor is expected to appear next in “Eetha” alongside Randeep Hooda.

The film is reportedly based on the life of renowned Marathi folk artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar, although the makers are yet to officially reveal detailed information about the project.

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which emerged as a major commercial success and became one of the biggest Hindi films of the year.