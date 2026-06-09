Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, based on Tamasha legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar, to release on August 28. Details inside

Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited biographical drama Eetha now has a release date. Directed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, the film is set to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday.

The project marks the first collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the director, who recently delivered the blockbuster Chhaava. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Tamasha artiste Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of the most celebrated names in Marathi folk theatre.

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Release Date Announced Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the announcement on social media, confirming both the film's title and release date.

“#Xclusiv… DINESH VIJAN – LAXMAN UTEKAR REUNITE: SHRADDHA KAPOOR STARS IN ‘EETHA’ – RELEASE DATE LOCKED… Following the blockbuster success of #Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar reunite for #Eetha – a bold and emotionally charged film that features #ShraddhaKapoor in a powerful, author-backed role. The release date has been locked: 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. The film also features #RandeepHooda and #MohdZeeshanAyyub in pivotal roles.”

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles.

Inspired By The Life Of Vithabai Narayangaonkar Eetha is reportedly based on the extraordinary life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a towering figure in Marathi folk theatre. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Tamasha performers of her time, Vithabai was known for her dedication to preserving and popularising the traditional art form.

The film is expected to chronicle her journey between 1940 and 1990, highlighting both her artistic achievements and the personal struggles she faced along the way.

Tamasha, a popular folk theatre tradition in Maharashtra, combines music, dance and storytelling. Vithabai's contribution to the art form continues to be remembered and celebrated by performers and audiences alike.

Shooting Wrapped Earlier This Year According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor completed filming for Eetha in May this year.

A report by Mid-day stated that the film concluded with a large-scale montage song sequence shot in Bhor, Maharashtra. The sequence reportedly featured Kapoor alongside around 800 participants.

"The final song has a montage that chronicles the journey of Shraddha's character from a young woman to her brush with fame and finally how she falls on hard times. Like the remaining numbers, this too has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant," a source told the publication.

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The report added that the sequence marked the end of a 60-day shooting schedule that began in March.

Filmed Across Maharashtra The production was shot across multiple locations in Maharashtra, including Madh Island in Mumbai, Solapur, Aundhewadi, Satara and Nashik.

Shraddha began shooting for the film in November 2025. Interest in the project surged after a photograph of the film's clapboard carrying the title Eetha surfaced online and was widely shared by fans.

A Challenging Role For Shraddha Kapoor The film is expected to showcase Shraddha Kapoor in one of the most demanding roles of her career.

The actress, who was last seen in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024), has largely been selective about her projects in recent years. With Eetha, she takes on the role of a cultural icon whose story spans decades, making it one of her most ambitious performances to date.