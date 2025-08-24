Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged as fake, actor reacts: ‘Premium and verified but…’

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor faced an unusual problem while creating her account on LinkedIn. She said her account on the platform has been flagged as ‘fake.’ She took to her Instagram account and appealed to LinkedIn for a solution.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor's LinkedIn account flagged The 38-year-old actor shared on her Instagram story on Saturday. Tagging the networking site, Kapoor said she has been facing problems while trying to share my entrepreneurial journey.

She wrote, "Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m not being able to use my own account because LinkedIn thinks it’s fake. Can someone please help me."

"Account is made, premium and verified but no one else can see it. Want to start sharing my entrepreneurial journey, getting an account itself has become a journey," the actor added.

See post:

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram Story.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor's entrepreneurial journey Shraddha Kapoor is the co-founder and brand ambassador of the jewellery brand Palmonas. Founded in 2022, Shraddha serves as the third co-founder of the brand.

The jewellery grabbed a lot of attention earlier this year with their appearance on the reality television show Shark Tank India Season 4. While Shraddha did not appear before the sharks, her co-founders secured funding of ₹1.26 crore from Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO.

Besides this, the brand secured ₹55 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by Vertex Ventures, reported Entrackr.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films On the film front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Advertisement

The makers have also announced the third installment of the Stree franchise. It is slated to release in 2027.

Previously, Shraddha had revealed that she signed three film deals. However, she is yet to officially announce them. There were rumours of Shraddha starring in a romantic drama with Aditya Roy Kapur, marking their on-screen reunion after Aashiqui 2.