Shrek 5 teaser OUT: Shrek, Fiona and Donkey reunite for a fresh fairy-tale adventure

DreamWorks has released the first teaser trailer for Shrek 5, taking viewers back to Far Far Away with a new look and a fresh round of comic adventures for its well-loved characters.

Shrek 5 teaser trailer out The trailer starts with a playful reference to the series’ beginnings. Shown as a storybook, it recaps the original 2001 film that first brought Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey together. This opening reminds viewers how these unlikely friends became one of animation’s most memorable groups.

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But Donkey soon interrupts the recap, saying it’s time for a makeover. This comment seems to point out the updated animation style in the trailer, where some characters have new looks but still act like themselves.

After the recap, the trailer shows Shrek, Fiona, their kids, and Donkey heading out on a new adventure in Far Far Away. There’s a snowman character, probably a twist on Olaf from Frozen, who asks Donkey, ‘You wanna date a snowman?’ This line is a playful nod to Frozen, where Anna asks Elsa, ‘Do you wanna build a snowman?’

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The trailer also shows Shrek and Fiona’s kids—Felicia, Fergus, and Farkle—among the new characters. As usual for the series, there’s plenty of modern pop-culture humour, which has been a big part of Shrek since the first movie over twenty years ago.

Fans will be happy to see Gingy, the gingerbread man, back again. He’s been a favorite character throughout the series.

One of the trailer’s wildest jokes shows Gingy proudly showing off two gumdrop buttons on his backside, saying he is “caked up like a friggin’ bakery.”

The trailer also shows that the main characters’ relationships haven’t changed. Shrek is still the grumpy ogre next to Donkey’s nonstop excitement, and Fiona looks ready for another adventure with her family.

Toward the end of the teaser, we see that Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Fergus, and Farkle are locked up in a jail cell with no sign of Felicia.

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The trailer ends with a final funny scene. Shrek, Fiona, their kids, and Donkey are all stuck in a jail cell, though it’s not clear why.

Rather than focusing on their situation, Donkey launches into an impromptu musical performance, singing portions of “Baby Come Back” and “Roxanne”. Naturally, this adds to Shrek’s visible frustration.

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The teaser release marks a big development for Dreamworks, which is looking to revive one of its most successful and influential animated properties.

Also Read | Comcast to buy DreamWorks Animation for $3.8 billion

Since the original Shrek debuted in 2001, the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, spin-offs and television specials, becoming a cultural phenomenon recognised across generations.

The new trailer suggests that Shrek 5 will blend nostalgia with modern jokes, bringing back favorite characters and updating the story for today’s viewers.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much about the plot, but it’s clear that Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and the rest will be back for another wild fairy-tale adventure when Shrek 5 comes to theaters.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.