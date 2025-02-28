Shrek 5 teaser: The teaser of the popular animated series ‘Shrek 5’ was released on February 27 evening, revealing that one of Hollywood's hottest stars has joined. The highly anticipated fourth sequel to the "Shrek" franchise is expected to be released next year.

It was through this animated series that DreamWorks emerged as one of the top film studio. After its 2001 debut, Shrek received an Oscar and went on to become a pop culture hit with multiple sequels.

Watch Shrek 5 teaser here:

The filmmakers dropped the first teaser of the latest instalment "Shrek 5" on their official "Shrek" social media page on X with the caption "Far, Far Away's finest are coming." The post has gone viral and has amassed over 55.3 million views, 4.32 lakh likes and several comments.

Shrek 5 release date: When and where to watch the most awaited animated series The fifth instalment "Shrek 5" will reportedly hit the big screen on December 23, 2026. The teaser announced that the movie will be released on the occasion of Christmas next year, but initially it was planned to release during next summer. The 27-second teaser opens with Shrek character looking at himself in the mirror with his donkey.

Shrek 5 cast Mike Myers will reprise his role as Shrek while Cameron Diaz will return as Fiona. According to DreamWorks' announcement through the teaser Eddie Murphy, who plays Donkey, will make a return in Shrek 5. Zendaya is also a part of the star cast.