Shrek 5 teaser out: Sneak peek into fifth instalment of popular animated series - release date, cast and more

Shrek 5 teaser: The teaser for the most awaited animated movie Shrek 5 has gone viral after releasing on February 28. Fans expressed mixed reactions to the animation style. From release date to cast, check all details here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Feb 2025, 10:39 AM IST
Shrek 5 teaser: The first teaser for Shrek 5 was released on February 27.(Screengrab @X | Shrek )

Shrek 5 teaser: The teaser of the popular animated series ‘Shrek 5’ was released on February 27 evening, revealing that one of Hollywood's hottest stars has joined. The highly anticipated fourth sequel to the "Shrek" franchise is expected to be released next year.

It was through this animated series that DreamWorks emerged as one of the top film studio. After its 2001 debut, Shrek received an Oscar and went on to become a pop culture hit with multiple sequels.

Watch Shrek 5 teaser here:

The filmmakers dropped the first teaser of the latest instalment "Shrek 5" on their official "Shrek" social media page on X with the caption "Far, Far Away's finest are coming." The post has gone viral and has amassed over 55.3 million views, 4.32 lakh likes and several comments.

Shrek 5 release date: When and where to watch the most awaited animated series

The fifth instalment "Shrek 5" will reportedly hit the big screen on December 23, 2026. The teaser announced that the movie will be released on the occasion of Christmas next year, but initially it was planned to release during next summer. The 27-second teaser opens with Shrek character looking at himself in the mirror with his donkey.

Shrek 5 cast

Mike Myers will reprise his role as Shrek while Cameron Diaz will return as Fiona. According to DreamWorks' announcement through the teaser Eddie Murphy, who plays Donkey, will make a return in Shrek 5. Zendaya is also a part of the star cast.

Social media reaction

Overjoyed with the teaser release, a user stated, “t's going to happen again!” Another user remarked, “It's not too early to revert to the old art style.” A third user expressed concern, "omething about the animation just doesn't scream Shrek, looks too "generic 2025 animation"." A fourth user wrote, “The new look need some getting used to... But hey, I'M HYPED FOR IT!!”

First Published:28 Feb 2025, 10:39 AM IST
