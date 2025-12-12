This Indian artist joins Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish as Spotify Global’s top 15 most streamed female artists of 2025

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Dec 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Shreya Ghoshal is among the top 3 most-streamed artist in India as per Spotify.
Shreya Ghoshal is among the top 3 most-streamed artist in India as per Spotify.(Instagram)

Recently, Spotify released its much-awaited Wrapped list, unveiling the most-streamed artists, songs and albums of 2025. According to the recent development, the streaming platform also released a list of the streamed female artists of the year.

While Taylor Swift secured the top spot as the most-streamed female artist of the year, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande fetched the second and third place. Among the top 15 female artists, only one from India made it to the list, which is now going viral on social media.

Shreya Ghoshal in Spotify Global’s top 15 most streamed female artists of 2025

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is the only Indian artist to feature among the top 15. Going by the list, she secured the 14th position after Tate McRae, Shakira, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, who were at the 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th spots.

On the other hand, Lady Gaga, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey and KAROL G were at the 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th spots.

Previously, Shreya Ghoshal became the third most-streamed artist in India on Spotify. While Arijit Singh maintained his top spot in the same list for the seventh consecutive year, Pritam stood second.

Among the female artists in India, Ghoshal took the top spot.

Shreya Ghoshal's works in 2025

2025 was yet another successful year for Shreya Ghoshal as she delivered hits like Saiyaara's Reprise version title track (Female), Oh Mama! TETEMA and Thodi Si Daaru, in collaboration with AP Dhillon.

In Bollywood, she crooned melodies like Humnava from Maa, Bas Ek Dhadak from Dhadak 2, and Baabul Ve in De De Pyaar De 2. She brought emotions to romantic numbers such as Koi Naa in Bhool Chuk Maaf, Aaj Ruk Jaa (Female Version) and Aaa Gale Lag Ja (both solo and duet versions) in Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Sarzameen.

She also showcased her talent through versatile tracks like Nafarmaniyan in Pintu Ki Pappi, Ishq Bukhaar in Tehran, and Ishq Manzoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She collaborated with composers such as Pritam, Amit Trivedi, Sachin-Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, and Himesh Reshammiya in 2025, reaffirming herself as one of the most popular playback singers in Hindi cinema.

Besides Hindi, she also delivered several hits across regional cinema.

Shreya Ghoshal also announced her world tour, Unstoppable.

This Indian artist joins Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish as Spotify Global's top 15 most streamed female artists of 2025
