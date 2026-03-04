Shreya Ghoshal on ‘Chikni Chameli’: ‘I’m not embarrassed, but I won’t record songs like that now’

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has clarified that she is not embarrassed about singing the popular Bollywood track “Chikni Chameli”, but says she has become more selective about the kind of songs she records today.

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal has addressed online criticism after comments she made about singing so-called “raunchy” songs, including the hit Bollywood track Chikni Chameli.

Speaking recently on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast, Ghoshal said that while she is not embarrassed by the song, she would not record similar tracks today.

The singer explained that after the success of Chikni Chameli, she began receiving offers for songs whose lyrics she felt were overtly objectifying.

She recalled that a composer friend once suggested a track with explicit lines. The lyrics, she said, included phrases such as “make me into chicken and eat me” and “hold me like this,” which she felt uncomfortable recording.

Reflecting on Chikni Chameli, Ghoshal said the song had artistic value despite its suggestive tone.

“That song is not just a fun number; there’s a lot of artistry in it. There were toned-down versions too. The one that finally appeared in the film was more subtle than the original drafts, though still suggestive. At that time, I didn’t always understand what I was singing. I wasn’t mature enough to fully grasp the meaning of certain lines.”

She added that her perspective has evolved over time. If a song becomes widely popular, she often has to perform it repeatedly at concerts and public events, sometimes in front of younger audiences.

Addressing criticism that she continues to perform the track despite speaking about objectification, Ghoshal clarified that she still stands by the song.

“Yes, I did perform it. I like that song. I think it’s good. But I won’t record songs like that anymore. I’m not embarrassed. I sang that song at that time. It’s one song I will always have to live with, where even children in the audience may dance to it. Sometimes I close my eyes. But I cannot disown it. It’s my song. I’ve owned it,” she said.

Why The Comments Sparked Debate

The singer had earlier discussed the issue in a conversation with YouTuber and host Lilly Singh in 2025.

“There is a very fine line between being sensual, sexy, and being outright objectified, or objectifying women in general. The reason I’ve become more conscious over time is that I see little girls singing these songs without understanding their meaning. They’re just dancing to them, and they come to me saying, ‘Oh, we love your song! Can we sing it for you?’ and I feel very embarrassed. A little girl, just five or six years old, singing those lyrics, it doesn’t sound right.”

Some social media users criticised the singer for saying she would not sing such songs today while still performing them during concerts, with some accusing her of hypocrisy.

Recent Work And Tour

On the professional front, Ghoshal recently released the track Yahin Guzaar Doon with composer Amaal Mallik.

She has also announced The Unstoppable World Tour, with upcoming performances planned across the UK, the United States, India and Abu Dhabi, though the dates are yet to be revealed.

