Shreya Ghoshal postpones Mumbai concert, urges unity amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan

Amid the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her upcoming concert in Mumbai. The show was set to take place on May 10.

Shreya Ghoshal postpones Mumbai concert In light of the ongoing situation in the country, she has pushed her show.

In a statement, Shreya wrote, "My dearest fans, With a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country."

“This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time. I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement,” the singer added.

The new concert date will be announced later.

Shreya further updated that tickets will remain valid for the time being. "We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert. Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and everyone for your understanding and support in advance. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another," she shared.

India and Pakistan's conflict India and Pakistan entered into a full-fledged conflict after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was in response to the recent terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam region. The attack killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

On Thursday and Friday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest update on India and Pakistan conflict On Friday night, explosions were heard in Jammu, Srinagar, and Baramulla, as per eyewitnesses. One Pakistani drone has hit a residential area in Ferozepur and injured three people.

Officials shared with the news agency PTI that a drone attack on Srinagar airport has been suspected. Reportedly, countermeasures were activated. Three people were injured after a Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Ferozepur.