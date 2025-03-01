Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal on Saturday claimed that her X account has been hacked and warned fans not to access any link sent from her profile on the microblogging site, reported PTI.

Sharing a post on her Instagram handle, she stated that her X account was hacked on February 13 and she has been trying to get it restored ever since.

"Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses," the 40-year-old singer wrote.

Ghoshal said she can't even delete her account as she is unable to access it.

"Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and fishing links. I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe," she added.

Earlier this year, actor Swara Bhasker's X account was hacked and was restored later.

Tanmay Bhat’s X account hacked: Also, comedian Tanmay Bhat on Monday claimed his X account was hacked and misused to promote meme coins, prompting the comedian to take to his Instagram handle to alert his followers against clicking any links.

“My Twitter account has been hacked, please don't click on any links. Working to fix it,” wrote Tanmay Bhat on his Instagram story on Monday.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Tanmay Bhat's X account posted an update related to meme coins.

One of the posts on Bhat's X account on Monday night, claimed that he has launched his own meme coin by using the revenue he earned from YouTube.

“I love memes and Solana so I figured it was time for me to drop my own coin. Dev supply will be locked momentarily, I will be using YouTube revenue from streams and videos to support the coin and implementing it into my content,” read a post share from Tanmay Bhat's X account at 8.20 pm on Monday.

With agency inputs.