Shweta Basu Prasad joins Huma Qureshi starrer Maharani 4, calls it an 'honour'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): The world of Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' is just getting bigger, with actor Shweta Basu Prasad brought on board for the upcoming sequel of the political drama series.

As confirmed by the makers, Shweta Basu Prasad will join Qureshi for 'Maharani Season 4', promising to bring bold, fresh energy to a world already rife with power struggles, betrayals, and ruthless political warfare.

While Huma will reprise her unforgettable role as Rani Bharti, details surrounding Shweta's character have still been kept under wraps.

Shweta shared her excitement and called it an "honour."

"Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. Maharani has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space, and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honour," she said in a statement.

The actor further hoped that her character would bring a fresh edge to the narrative, which would keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

A fourth instalment in the popular show franchise, 'Maharani 4', is slated to offer the "most gripping" story, showing Rani Bharti navigate a treacherous political journey from Bihar to Delhi.

Earlier in August, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the show's London shooting. Dressed in her iconic avatar, she further blends in with modern style.

"Maharani takes over London....Season 4 of India's most loved show is loading... Coming Soon," Huma wrote in her caption.

Earlier this year, the official teaser for 'Maharani Season 4' was unveiled, showing her character's transformation into a fearless force who is determined to protect her family - Bihar.

Huma was also seen calling out people who labelled her as "illiterate, a murderer, and even as the next Prime Minister."