Shwetha Menon becomes 1st woman President of Malayalam film body, says 'don't expect miracles'

In a landmark moment for the Malayalam film industry, actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first woman president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

Her victory follows a year of turmoil after the resignation of the Mohanlal-led committee in August 2024, which stepped down in the wake of the explosive Hema Committee report that exposed widespread issues including sexual misconduct and pay disparity within the industry.

Reacting to her election, Menon stated, “I haven't planned anything. I am just waiting for the first meeting to happen. I don’t have an agenda. I do have my personal plan, but I need to discuss this because this is a very serious matter. And though it’s 506 people, for me it’s a big family and I need to keep everyone together. ”

She added, "As a woman, I feel we are multitaskers and to do this I think it’s not going to be that difficult. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I am able to do something really good and I'm looking forward to it. But it’s going to be baby steps — please don’t expect miracles, but yes, we will be doing something for a change."

Lakshmi Priya was elected Vice President, with Kukku Parameshwaran and Ansiba Hasan as Joint Secretary and General Secretary respectively. Unni Shivapal won the position of Treasurer.

Menon’s win comes during what is being described as the most controversial election in AMMA’s history, marred by personal disputes and legal battles.

Of the organisation’s 506 eligible members, only 298 cast their votes, a significant drop from the 70 per cent polling rate in the previous election to just 58 per cent this year.