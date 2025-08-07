Actor Shwetha Menon gets BIG relief: Kerala HC orders interim stay in alleged obscene films scenes case

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court ordered in favour of Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon after an FIR was lodged against her for allegedly earning money via vulgar or obscene films. The court stayed the proceedings for now.

Kerala High Court orders interim stay in Shwetha Menon's alleged obscene films scenes case The interim order was passed by Justice V G Arun on a plea moved by the actor to quash the FIR against her.

The High Court has observed that there is a prima facie basis to the argument made by the actor's legal counsel, which stated that proper procedure was not followed before the complaint was referred for police investigation.

As per legal protocol, a preliminary inquiry or a police report should have been sought prior to forwarding the complaint.

The court noted, "Given the brief time span between the filing of the complaint and its referral to the police, it appears that the mandated procedure was bypassed. The Registry is directed to obtain a report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Ernakulam to verify the steps taken before forwarding the complaint for investigation."

The High Court has ordered a temporary stay on further proceedings in Crime No. 1075/2025 registered by the Ernakulam Central Police.

Additionally, the court has issued notices to both the state government and the complainant who had initially approached the magistrate’s court, leading to the registration of the FIR.

FIR against Shwetha Menon An FIR has been filed against actor Shwetha Menon under Section 67 of the IT Act (for publishing or sharing obscene content online) and sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Shwetha, known for Malayalam films like Salt N’ Pepper, Rathinirvedam, and Kalimannu, is currently contesting for the president's post in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). The election is scheduled for August 15.

Shwetha Menon on FIR In her petition to quash the FIR, Shwetha argued that the case is false and motivated. She also said that the charges don’t apply to her.

The complaint, filed by public activist Martin Menachery, alleges that Shwetha appeared in films like Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu, as well as a condom ad, featuring obscene visuals for financial gain.

However, the actor has denied all claims, saying that all the films and ads mentioned in the complaint, were cleared by the censor board and have been available publicly for years.

She also mentioned that her role in the film Paleri Manikyam won her the Kerala State Award for Best Actress.

The petition also called the claim that she is involved in porn websites "absurd and defamatory," and stated that such allegations were made irresponsibly without any proof.