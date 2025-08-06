Shwetha Menon in trouble? Case filed against actor over alleged obscene films scenes

A case has been registered against model Shweta Menon for allegedly earning money via vulgar or obscene films. The case has been registered, reportedly after an order from the Ernakulam CJM Court. It has been filed under Section 67 (a) of the IT ACT, reportedly.

Case filed against Shwetha Menon The case is based on a complaint by public activist Martin Menachery, reported Malayalam news outlet Mathrubhumi. Acting on the complaint, the Ernakulam CJM court directed the police to take action.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Obscenity Act and the IT Act. The complaint referred to Shweta Menon’s performances in films like Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu, as well as her appearance in a condom advertisement.

Authorities allege that these films and the ad, which reportedly included scenes of nudity, were done with the intent of financial benefit.

Who is Shwetha Menon Shwetha Menon is a prominent name in Malayalam cinema. She is best known for films like Salt N' Pepper, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, Rathinirvedam, and Kalimannu.

In 2018, she also participated in the Malayalam reality TV series Bigg Boss, hosted by Mohanlal.

Shwetha has also featured in Bollywood films, including Bandhan alongside Salman Khan and Asoka with Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress is now one of the frontrunners for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The elections for the governing body are set to take place on August 15.

Out of six candidates who initially filed nominations, four--including veteran actor Jagadeesh-- have withdrawn their names ahead of the final deadline, according to AMMA sources.

The top post was left vacant after Malayalam superstar Mohanlal stepped down last year, following the explosive revelations in the Justice Hema Committee Report.

Meanwhile, Shweta Menon is yet to issue a statement in this matter.