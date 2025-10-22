Sick New World returns in 2026 with massive line-ups for Las Vegas and Fort Worth editions.

After a turbulent year marked by a last-minute cancellation, the Sick New World festival is making a grand comeback in 2026 — this time doubling the excitement with two full-scale editions set to take place in Las Vegas and Fort Worth.

Sick New World returns in 2026 with massive line-ups Known for its celebration of nü-metal nostalgia and its fusion of goth, industrial, and hardcore sounds, the festival has cemented its status as one of the boldest gatherings in modern rock culture.

Earlier this year, Sick New World was forced to scrap its planned 2025 event featuring Metallica and Linkin Park, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” However, organisers have now revealed that the 2026 season will see the event expand beyond its traditional Las Vegas home, bringing the chaos and energy to Texas for the first time.

Which artists are a part of the Las Vegas line-up? The Las Vegas edition is set for April 25, 2026 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, boasting an electrifying lineup for what promises to be an unforgettable one-day spectacle.

Heavyweights System of a Down and Korn headline the show, supported by a powerhouse roster that includes Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Knocked Loose, Cypress Hill, Mastodon, Acid Bath, Filter, Ministry, AFI, She Wants Revenge, KMFDM, Coal Chamber, Poison The Well, Terror, Clutch, Melvins, Sunami, Scowl, HEALTH, Speed, Superheaven, Failure, Kittie, Orgy, Lords Of Acid, Corrosion Of Conformity, Norma Jean, Pain Of Truth, and End It.

Which artists are a part of the Fort Worth line-up? Meanwhile, the Fort Worth edition will take over the Texas Motor Speedway on October 24, 2026, featuring a slightly tweaked but equally explosive lineup.

System of a Down returns as a headliner, this time sharing the stage with Deftones and Slayer. Other acts on the Texas bill include Evanescence, The Prodigy, Knocked Loose, Mastodon, Power Trip, Ministry, AFI, Poison The Well, Clutch, She Wants Revenge, Terror, Sunami, Scowl, KMFDM, Deafheaven, Speed, Kittie, Filter, Norma Jean, Failure, Pain Of Truth, and Haywire.

Internet reacts to the massive line-up While people are generally excited about the line-up, many people are displaying their disappointment because of one artist - Marilyn Manson.

One person wrote, “I love how in both comment sections everybody wants to trade Marilyn Manson for something better from the other set. Let’s keep this MM hate going & maybe we can get him off of both sets (sic).” Another person wrote, “This would be actually perfect if Manson wasn’t on it 🤪 (sic).”

A third user wrote, “What if we traded manson for acid bath (sic).”