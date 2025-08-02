Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri starer Dhadak 2 struggles at box office, earns ₹3.65 on Day 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): The much-awaited romantic drama 'Dhadak 2,' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, finally hit theatres this Friday. While the film had generated curiosity for its fresh pairing, its box office performance on Day 1 fell short of expectations.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the sequel to 'Dhadak' earned ₹3.65 crore on its first day in India.

The film's release clashed with Ajay Devgn's starer 'Son of Sardaar 2.' With two major films hitting theatres on the same day, movie buffs seem to have divided their attention, which could be one reason why the film fell short of expectations.

Adding to the pressure was the continued success of Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit theatres earlier on July 18, is still performing strongly. This seems to have affected the Siddhant and Dimri starrer.

'Dhadak 2' is a follow-up to 2018's 'Dhadak' and a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

As per Adarsh, the sequel's first-day numbers are below expectations, especially when compared to its first instalment, 'Dhadak,' which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film had earned ₹8.71 crore on its opening day back then.

All eyes are now on the weekend collections to see if the film can pick up pace.