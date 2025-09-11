Siddharth joins Freida Pinto in upcoming series Unaccustomed Earth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Actor Siddharth, who is known for starring in 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Bommarillu', has joined the cast of the upcoming series 'Unaccustomed Earth', which also features 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame Freida Pinto.

The series is based on Jhumpa Lahiri's award-winning collection of short stories.

The eight-episode drama is set to explore love, desire, and belonging within a tight-knit Indian American community.

Produced by John Wells and Madhuri Shekar, the series is set in the immigrant hamlet of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The official logline for the show states that "Unaccustomed Earth' invites you into the elite and insular Indian-American community of Cambridge, Massachusetts. It follows a star-crossed romance between a devoted wife, Parul Chaudhury (Pinto), and her long-lost love -- and the scandalous affair that ensues."

Siddharth will play Amit Mukherjee, Pinto's character's star-crossed love. Amit is portrayed as a warm-hearted Bengali American, raised in Cambridge, who openly expresses his emotions and is always there for friends and family, even at personal cost. Despite his reliability in moments of crisis, Amit struggles with stability in both his personal and professional life.

"Just as his latest relationship begins to feel promising, his carefully balanced world unravels with the unexpected return of his long-lost love," as per the press release.

Jhumpa Lahiri's Unaccustomed Earth, published in 2008, is a collection of short stories that examines the lives of Indian immigrants and their American-born children. The book explores themes of family, cultural identity, generational clashes, and the search for connection and belonging.

Ritesh Batra will direct the series. The executive producers are Madhuri Shekar, John Wells, Ritesh Batra, Jhumpa Lahiri, Nisha Ganatra, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas.