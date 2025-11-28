Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani announce daughter’s name: Meet Saraayah Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have revealed their baby girl’s name, announcing it on Instagram on Friday.
Sharing a touching picture of their baby girl’s tiny feet, the couple wrote, “From our prayers to our arms… our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा.”
Fans and celebrities quickly filled the comments with love and warm wishes for the new parents.
