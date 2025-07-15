Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reportedly welcomed their first child—a baby girl—at a Mumbai hospital, though no formal announcement has been made by the couple as of now.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the baby was delivered via normal delivery at Reliance Hospital, and both mother and child are said to be in good health.

The news comes months after the couple publicly revealed they were expecting. In February, the pair shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a pair of baby socks and the caption: "The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon".

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and industry peers alike.

About Sidharth and Kiara's Relationship Sidharth and Kiara first met at a private gathering before working together on the 2021 war drama ‘Shershaah’, where their off-screen chemistry began to mirror their on-screen pairing.

Though the two remained discreet about their relationship, they tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in a private ceremony held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Since their wedding, the couple have continued to maintain a low profile, occasionally sharing glimpses of their life together through social media, but largely keeping personal milestones private.